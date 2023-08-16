Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of HOFT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,255. The company has a market cap of $231.31 million, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
