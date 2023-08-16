Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of HOFT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,255. The company has a market cap of $231.31 million, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

