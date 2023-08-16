HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile
Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.
