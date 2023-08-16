H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.