Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 7,896 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 1,042,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $56.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

