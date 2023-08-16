Human Investing LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $845.75. The stock had a trading volume of 481,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $869.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.15. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

