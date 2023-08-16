Human Investing LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.