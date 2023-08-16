Human Investing LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ESGV traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 110,562 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

