Human Investing LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.53. 2,240,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,116,017. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

