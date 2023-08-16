Human Investing LLC Sells 246 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.29. 245,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

