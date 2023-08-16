Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBANL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 37,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.18.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.