Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBANL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 37,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.