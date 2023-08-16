Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Shares Down 0.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 25,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 62,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBANP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

