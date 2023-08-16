Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Shares Down 0.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 25,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 62,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.