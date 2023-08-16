Huobi BTC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,927.66 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $257.88 million and approximately $4,927.66 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $28,750.46 or 1.00132674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

