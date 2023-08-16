Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $563.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

