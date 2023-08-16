Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H remained flat at $114.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 756,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,796. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

