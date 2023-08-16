iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at iBio

In other news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of iBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 59,901 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get iBio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

iBio Trading Down 2.5 %

About iBio

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 145,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.