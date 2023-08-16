Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Icosavax Stock Down 4.0 %
ICVX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 194,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,855. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $29,441.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,533 shares of company stock valued at $405,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
Further Reading
