Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Icosavax Stock Down 4.0 %

ICVX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 194,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,855. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $29,441.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,533 shares of company stock valued at $405,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Icosavax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Icosavax by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Icosavax in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 1,516.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.