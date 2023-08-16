ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.3% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

