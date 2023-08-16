ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

