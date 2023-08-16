ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. 1,729,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

