ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

