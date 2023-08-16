ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.45.

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $129.41. 17,710,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

