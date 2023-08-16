ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 108.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $274.78. 609,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

