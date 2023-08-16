ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 3,162,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,395. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.