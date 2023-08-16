ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.35 and its 200-day moving average is $453.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

