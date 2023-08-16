Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR traded up €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching €5.51 ($5.99). 13,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.62. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of €6.38 ($6.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported €0.01 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.10 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Idaho Strategic Resources

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.