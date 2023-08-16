Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.54. 1,425,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $248.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

