Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 10960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$54.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1118677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

