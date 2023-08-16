IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $69.91. 4,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised shares of IMCD from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
IMCD Stock Performance
About IMCD
IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.
