ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,396,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 638,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 3.2 %

IMGN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,759. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.