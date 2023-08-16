Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $123.04 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.83% of Generac worth $123,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,121,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 239,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

