Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,204,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,121 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $171,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 5.2 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 486,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,891. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.