Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,702 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $76,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,753,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

VOYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 62,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

