Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 139,147 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $143,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,928 shares of company stock worth $1,971,715. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.