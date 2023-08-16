Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 18949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 1,263.95% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of C$194.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

