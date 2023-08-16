InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFIN remained flat at $10.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. InFinT Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $467,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

