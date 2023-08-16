InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 9,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

