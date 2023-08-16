InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 5,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 37,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of 358.12 and a beta of 1.26. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in InfuSystem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

