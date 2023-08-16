Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

PYPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. 4,079,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,428,858. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

