Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Innovis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,231,457. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

