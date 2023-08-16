Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 136,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,373.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,638,000 after acquiring an additional 144,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $672.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.