Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,236 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 109,236 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Groupon Price Performance
Groupon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 192,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
