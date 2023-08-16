Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 27,890 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,705,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,204,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,669,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12.

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $501,970.86.

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 464,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

