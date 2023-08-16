Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells 2,857 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.1 %

GDDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.