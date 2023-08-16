Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $510.12. 662,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.