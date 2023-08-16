Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells 198,200 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $548,773.80.

On Monday, July 17th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,864.00.

On Monday, July 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,714,430.00.

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 2,195,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,510,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,075,000 after acquiring an additional 360,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

