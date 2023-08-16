Insider Selling: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Sells 26,623 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 661,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.