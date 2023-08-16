Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sells 24,571 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,451. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.