Insider Selling: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Sells 331,751 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Hawkins sold 331,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $517,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yellow Price Performance

NASDAQ:YELL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 8,127,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,435,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.79. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 146.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

