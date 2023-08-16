Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 992,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $22,694,052.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,296,578 shares of company stock worth $116,982,118. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Intapp Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 235,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,780. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.52.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.