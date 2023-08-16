Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $5.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00. Inter & Co, Inc. traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 70,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 338,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

